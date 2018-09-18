WWE Title Match Stipulation Set For Super Show-Down

WWE has announced that the Super Show-Down match between Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles will have no count outs, no disqualifications and there must be a winner.
Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event that takes place on Saturday, October 6 from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia:
WWE Title Match: No Count Outs, No Disqualifications, There Must Be a Winner
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Bar vs. The New Day
#1 Contenders Match for a Future WWE Title Shot
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
Triple H with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker with Kane
John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) vs. Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan)
Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce