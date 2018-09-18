Aiden English Turns On Rusev And Comments (Photos, Videos), Maryse WWE Status Note, The Bar Video

- Above is backstage video of The Bar talking to Mike Rome after Cesaro's win over Kofi Kingston on this week's WWE SmackDown. Cesaro and Sheamus look ahead to their match at WWE Super Show-Down with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Sheamus praises Cesaro for destroying Kofi and repeats their message - we don't just set the bar, we are The Bar.
- Maryse appeared as the special guest on tonight's MizTV segment with The Miz and noted that this would be her last SmackDown appearance for now. No word yet on when Maryse will be back but she's rumored to face Brie Bella in a singles match at WWE Evolution on October 28.
- Tonight's SmackDown also saw the Rusev Day team come to an end after Aiden English attacked Rusev following Rusev's loss to WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Below are shots from the angle along with comments from Lana and English:
