WWE Mixed Match Challenge Suffers Huge Drop In Viewership From Last Season's Premiere

Tonight's season two premiere of WWE Mixed Match Challenge peaked at 52,400 viewers on Facebook Watch. It was down 61% from the season one premiere in January, which peaked at 135,600 viewers. Last season, viewership never reached the 100,000 mark for the live airing again until the finale, which peaked at 114,000 viewers.

This week's viewership hovered in the 35,000 - 50,000 range before peaking at 52,400 in the middle of the AJ Styles & Charlotte Flair vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi match. Viewership dropped to 43,000 viewers for the finish. The Braun Strowman & Ember Moon vs. Kevin Owens & Natalya match that preceded it topped at 43,600 viewers.

This season features a round robin tournament as opposed to the single-elimination format for the first season. The finals will take place at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event in San Jose, California on December 16.