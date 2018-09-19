Mia Yim To WWE? (Video), New WWE Couple, How Old Is Renee Young Today?, AJ Styles "Wooos" Fans

- As noted, Charlotte Flair and WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Jimmy Uso and Naomi on night 1 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge season two last night in Tulsa, OK. They are using the "Fenomenal Flair" name for the team. Above is video of the dark segment after Tuesday's tapings ended, featuring Styles "wooing" the crowd and calling on fans to "wooo!" following the win with Flair. It's also noted that two WWE fans were engaged to be married during the tapings.

- WWE announcer Renee Young turns 33 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco turns 72 and former WWE Superstar Eva Marie turns 34.

- It was believed that Mae Young Classic competitor Mia Yim has not signed with the company but she is at the WWE Performance Center training this week, indicating she may have signed a WWE deal. Yim appears in this new WWE NXT video of talents training at the Performance Center in Orlando. On a related note, it looks like Yim and NXT Superstar Keith Lee are dating. You can see a recent photo of them below: