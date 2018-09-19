Wrestling Inc.

Kenny Omega Returns Fire Against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Briscoes Reach Milestone, Cody Rhodes - NWA

By Joshua Gagnon | September 19, 2018

- In the video above Cody Rhodes revealed his first NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship defense will be against Willie Mack. The match will take place on September 29 at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor TV tapings.

- ROH announced a milestone for The Bricoes as they've surpassed 1,000 combined days as ROH World Tag Team Champions. They've had nine total reigns with 49 title defenses and first won them back in 2003.

Kenny Omega On WWE:
- As noted, Hiroshi Tanahashi had some not so nice things to say about Kenny Omega in regards to the IWGP Heavyweight Champion not being able to tell a story throughout an entire match. Omega has since responded, "strange accusation to make considering I've won more MOTY awards than Tana's had hair transplant surgeries. Can't wait for Tana vs. Okada 71!" Tanahashi currently has the Tokyo Dome title opportunity against Omega in January, but will be putting it up for grabs against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Destruction in Kobe on September 23. It sounded like Omega was pulling for Okada in that match from his comments below.





