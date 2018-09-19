Kenny Omega Returns Fire Against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Briscoes Reach Milestone, Cody Rhodes - NWA

- In the video above Cody Rhodes revealed his first NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship defense will be against Willie Mack. The match will take place on September 29 at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor TV tapings.

- ROH announced a milestone for The Bricoes as they've surpassed 1,000 combined days as ROH World Tag Team Champions. They've had nine total reigns with 49 title defenses and first won them back in 2003.

- As noted, Hiroshi Tanahashi had some not so nice things to say about Kenny Omega in regards to the IWGP Heavyweight Champion not being able to tell a story throughout an entire match. Omega has since responded, "strange accusation to make considering I've won more MOTY awards than Tana's had hair transplant surgeries. Can't wait for Tana vs. Okada 71!" Tanahashi currently has the Tokyo Dome title opportunity against Omega in January, but will be putting it up for grabs against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Destruction in Kobe on September 23. It sounded like Omega was pulling for Okada in that match from his comments below.

.@tanahashi1_100 says "Kenny's puroresu is like watching a movie with no Kishotenketsu (dramatic arc of traditional Japanese narratives)." He feels that the last 5 minutes of a Kenny match is all that matters, because there's no story. - Via @sumidab local radio. #njpw #goace — TheLionMarks (@TheLionMarks) September 15, 2018

Strange accusation to make considering I've won more MOTY awards than Tana's had hair transplant surgeries. Can't wait for Tana vs Okada 71! I swear watching the same recycled match will be just as good in even slower motion! ?? https://t.co/CQGZP54AKB — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 19, 2018

first off, they are called extensions, and they don't require surgery. second, why are you insulting okada like this, considering that like 95% percent of those "moty candidates" are with him??? no matter how you feel about tana, it is pm impossible for okada to have a bad match. — Hayley (@choerrycoloured) September 19, 2018