Floyd Mayweather Vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 Almost Signed, Conor McGregor Teases Opening Up Presser

- By the time Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao finally got around to squaring off, most were happy to see it be done. Now, three years later, the two are nearing a deal to meet for a second time this December.

According to multiple reports, Mayweather and Pacquiao are targeting December 1 or December 8 for a rematch, likely in Las Vegas. The first bout back in May 2015 generated 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, with Mayweather scoring a decision victory.

Mayweather claimed his 50th career win last year when he came out of retirement and finished UFC fighter Conor McGregor in the 10th round. Pacquiao (60-7-2) finished Lucas Matthysse recently to become the only eight-division champion in boxing history, as he now holds the WBA welterweight title.

- Thursday's press conference featuring UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor is closed to the public, with only members of the media allowed inside Radio City Music Hall in New York. McGregor, though, believes differently.

"Notorious" took to social media to let it be known that "the press conference will be open to the public," adding that "ticket for entry is a bottle" of his recently released whiskey.

The event will be the first face-to-face meeting between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, who meet next month at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

