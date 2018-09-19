Impact Wrestling Reaches Out To Top MLW Star (Exclusive), MLW Debuting In Chicago, Impact HOF Note

- Impact Wrestling officials have reportedly reached out to MLW World Champion Low Ki to come in for their upcoming shows in New York next month. Despite Impact talent appearing on MLW shows recently, there are some that feel that this was a move by design to hurt MLW. Low Ki declined the bookings out of loyalty to MLW. Impact had recently booked MLW's Jimmy Havoc earlier this month for a match in the UK where he was beaten by Sami Callihan. MLW has since booked Havoc to face Callihan in a "Spin the Wheel Make the deal" match at MLW Fury Road on October 4th at the Melrose Ballroom.

- Speaking of MLW, they will be making their Chicago debut on November 8th with a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS at the Cicero Stadium. The card will feature World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki, LA Park, World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix, Konnan, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, World Middleweight Champion MJF with Aria Blake, Salina de la Renta and many more. Matches will be announced in the coming weeks at MLW.com.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am CT at MLWTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the Cicero Stadium box office. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet.

- This Thursday's Impact Wrestling will feature Austin Aries defending the World title in Mexico, Alisha Edwards vs. Faby Apache, Joe Hendry and Grado revealing their new music video and the company announcing the 2018 Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, who will be inducted at Bound For Glory. Bound For Glory takes place on October 14th at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, NY, just 10 days after MLW's October 4th TV taping at the same location. Impact officials have reportedly been also in talks with other venues that MLW regularly uses.

See Also WWE Officials Meet With Impact Officials At WWE HQ

- Speaking of the Impact Hall of Fame, they posted the tribute video below for Sting which was used for his Hall of Fame induction in 2012. Sting was the first inductee into the Impact Hall of Fame, which also includes Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Team 3D, Earl Hebner and Gail Kim.