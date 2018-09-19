Bobby Lashley Says He Is "Pissed Off" That Brock Lesnar Match Hasn't Happened

WWE RAW superstar Bobby Lashley spoke to The Big J Show on KRSQ Hot 101.9 in Billings, Montana this week to talk about his past with TNA and Bellator, and his current WWE feuds.

Lashley talked at length about one feud in particular that he thought was missing from his tenure at WWE: Brock Lesnar. Since his return to WWE in April of this year, WWE has teased fans with the possible match, although never delivered. When the host asked if Lashley was upset he wasn't currently feuding with Lesnar, Lashley had some strong emotions on the subject.

"I wasn't so much bummed, I was more pissed off," Lashley admitted. "Ever since I came into WWE, there's always been that comparison, and our paths have never crossed."

Lashley went on to state he has had many conversations with Paul Heyman, Lesnar's mic man, but has never had the important conversations with Lesnar that he wanted. Lashley admits it's something he has wanted for some time, and thinks others want the same.

"I'm waiting for it to happen," Lashley said. "I think so many other people are so also. It's something that's going to be electric, it's something that... needs to happen."

Lashley has been compared to Lesnar since he made the decision to sign with MMA promotion, Bellator. The 42-year-old professional wrestler left WWE in 2007 and went on to wrestle for TNA and other independent circuits while also turning to MMA and signing with Bellator, where he won 17 out of 19 bouts.

Likewise, Lesnar first signed with WWE in 2000, and left in 2004 after a contractual dispute. He joined the UFC in 2008 before leaving in 2011, although he returned to the promotion to defeat Mark Hunt in 2016, which was overturned to a no contest after Lesnar tested positive twice for a banned substance.

Given both superstars' MMA pedigrees, the host asked Lashley if he would rather face Lesnar in a WWE ring or an MMA cage. Lashley made it clear he just wants to get his hands on Lesnar.

"To me, it really doesn't matter. Either way, that's a huge fight."