Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

* Lacey Evans & Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo. Good start between Deonna and Lacey. Lacey and Aliyah tag in and out and work over Deonna for most of the match, with your usual heel spots behind the ref's back. Deonna gets the hot tag to Dakota. Dakota with the running boot and facewash, but Lacey breaks up the pin. Aliyah makes the tag while Dakota goes for an O'Connor Roll, and Lacey hits the Women's Right for the pin.

* Jaxon Ryker defeated Humberto Carrillo. Ryker is the former Chad Lail, aka Gunner in TNA. Total squash. Ryker knocks Carrillo out of a springboard with an axe handle, and hits a toss powerbomb for the win

* First-ever NXT Champion vs Champion match: NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne goes to a no contest. Incredible match. Arm drags and kip-ups to start. They square off. Dunne works over Ricochet's left arm. Dunne works over Ricochet's limbs with various holds. Crowd is chanting like crazy, with dueling One and Only/Bruiserweight chants. Good technical stuff from Dunne to start. Ricochet fights out but gets laid out with a brutal forearm. Ricochet fights back and sends Pete outside and hits a big suicide dive. Ricochet flips up, but Pete catches his foot and twists it, then kicks his hand out from him. Pete with wrist locks and goes after the fingers. Ricochet dodges the arm stomp and hits a lariat. Ricochet hits a running shooting star to Pete's back for 2. Pete counters the rolling cutter into an armbar. Pete stomps on Ricochet's hands. Pete hits a forearm out of mid-air and hits the X-Plex for 2. Pete lands on his feet from a suplex, but Ricochet dumps him to the outside. Ricochet hits a backflip to the floor but meets a forearm. Pete with an X-plex on the apron, but Ricochet hits a reverse rana for 2. Back and forth strikes. Ricochet with an incredible counter into a DDT for 2. Crowd is on their feet. Ricochet goes up, but Pete cuts him off. Ricochet hits a springboard hurricanrana, and a modified Bitter End but only gets 2. Ricochet with a springboard 450, but Dunne catches him in a triangle. Ricochet powerbombs him with one arm, but Pete catches him and goes for a kimura style hold. Ricochet fights out and hits a deadlift suplex. They trade blows, but the Undisputed Era run in for the no contest. War Raiders run down and chase them out of the building. War Raiders return to the ring while Undisputed appear on the ramp. Oney and Danny run down and toss Undisputed back into the ring and they get laid out. Cole escapes and taunts that they can't get him, when Keith Lee appears behind him and tosses him into the ring. They lay Cole out with finishers and pose to send us home. It appears everything after War Raiders chased off Undisputed Era was stuff for the crowd