WWE Congratulates Nia Jax On Her Second Honor This Week

Nia Jax has received her second major honor this week.

We noted before how the RAW Superstar received The Association of National Advertisers' #SeeHER Now Award this past weekend and now she has been named one of the 2018 TODAY Style Heroes.

Nia was recognized due to an Instagram post she made back on April 6, 2017. Jax was honored by TODAY with 39 other influential trailblazers, including Helen Mirren, Gabrielle Union, Drew Berrymore, Simone Biles and others.

As Akhilesh noted earlier this week, Jax spoke with TODAY Style, seen in the video above, and commented on feedback she received to the photo.

"I remember I posted a picture of me in a bathing suit, and that was something that I was very nervous about. I was having a lot of issues with just a lot of social media trolls, people would try to make fun of my size and my weight to the WWE and what not," Jax said. "I just decided to go out there and post a picture of me in a bathing suit. I said, 'You know what? This is my body. I'm going to embrace it, and I'm going to show the world'. So I posted it on Instagram not thinking it would be that big of a deal, and I got such great feedback, and my fans, my close friends and family telling me how inspiring I was to them, and that they got more confidence in the fact that I went and showed basically one of my most vulnerable parts to the world."

Jax also talked about being embarrassed with her backside while growing up and how she has since learned to embrace her curves. "I'm inspired to post a lot of positive messages on my social media,because growing up I felt as though I needed somebody that looked like me in the limelight, or in entertainment to promote being different, and promote accepting your differences," Jax said.

You can see the 2017 Instagram post and WWE's congratulatory announcement below.

