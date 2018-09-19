The Bella Twins Expand Their Wine Brand (Photo), WWE Names New General Counsel, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Tulsa.

- WWE issued the following this week:

WWE® NAMES BRIAN NURSE GENERAL COUNSEL STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Brian Nurse as Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary. Nurse will be a key member of WWE's senior leadership team and report directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. As General Counsel, Nurse will be responsible for overseeing the legal affairs of the company and serve as principal legal advisor to the Chairman & CEO, Co-Presidents, and the company's executive management team. Nurse will oversee litigation, intellectual property, government relations, risk management, talent contracts and compliance. He will also serve as Corporate Secretary to WWE's Board of Directors. Nurse brings more than 20 years of legal experience to WWE. Prior to joining WWE, Nurse was Vice President, Associate General Counsel & Secretary at Nestlé Waters North America, the North American beverage division of Nestlé S.A. At Nestlé Waters North America, he oversaw a broad legal practice, including litigation, sales and marketing, corporate affairs, intellectual property, strategic partnerships, joint venture deals and employment matters. Prior to his tenure with Nestlé Waters North America, Nurse was Senior Legal Counsel at PepsiCo. During his time at PepsiCo, he was the lead in-house counsel for North American soft drink brands, the sports marketing department and product innovation. Nurse began his career as an associate at the law firms of Cullen & Dykman and Blank Rome LLP, where he worked on mergers and acquisitions, SEC regulatory work, and general corporate and real estate transactions. Nurse is Board Chair for Make-A-Wish Connecticut and a Board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford, Connecticut. He earned his Juris Doctor from the Fordham University School of Law and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School.

See Also Nikki Bella On If She Is Still Friends With John Cena

- The Bella Twins are celebrating this week as their Belle Radici wine brand is now available in Total Wine stores across California. The twins will be meeting fans at the location in Pleasant Hill, California next Tuesday. Nikki Bella wrote the following on the expansion:

Start poppin' bottles well actually start uncorkin' bottles lol @belleradici is in @totalwine in California! Constantly feel like I'm living in a dream Brie and I will be at the Pleasant Hill CA location Tuesday! #belleradici #iamBR