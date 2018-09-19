Braun Strowman Heartbroken Over Alexa Bliss Injury, Scotty 2 Hotty PC Video, Jaxson Ryker - WWE NXT

- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Braun Strowman and Ember Moon after last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge win over Natalya and Kevin Owens. Braun says he didn't change his gameplan for the competition and he's a little heartbroken that Alexa Bliss was pulled due to her arm injury but he couldn't think of anyone to step up and take her place like Moon could. Moon says they are fueled by rage and this is only the beginning for The Monster Eclipse.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature the official TV debut of Jaxson Ryker (TNA's Gunner, Chad Lail). He will face Humberto Carrillo. WWE posted the following teaser for the member of The Forgotten Sons:

Forgotten Sons' Jaxson Ryker makes in-ring debut After his comrades Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler got the attention of the NXT Universe with their impactful debut earlier this month, Jaxson Ryker looks to double down on the building momentum as he prepares for action this week. The heavy-hitter had a hand in Blake & Cutler's victory, delivering an unforgettable alley-oop that came via a crushing clothesline to Street Profits' Montez Ford. Now as The Forgotten Sons' name starts to ring bells, Ryker has no choice but to turn up the volume.

- Below is video of WWE Performance Center Coach Scotty 2 Hotty leading a class on in-ring stamina with the NXT Superstars earlier this week: