WWE 205 Live Match Pushed Back, First MMC Team Names Revealed, Trish Stratus Vs. Alexa Bliss Contest

- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Natalya and Kevin Owens after last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge loss to Braun Strowman and Ember Moon. Natalya blames the loss on Owens having a bad sinus infection but says they represent team perseverance, love, honor and hope. Natalya goes on praising Owens and says they honored their Canadian heritage. Natalya goes on rambling about Ember and her cat but Owens isn't interested. Owens says they need to re-think this and come up with a new gameplan.

Below is video of Cathy talking to Jimmy Uso and Naomi after their MMC loss to WWE Champion AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair. They joke about having good chemistry at home but admit they were lacking in the ring. Naomi says they need a new strategy and a new gameplan for the next match, and Jimmy agrees.

On a related note, the team names for the first four MMC teams have been revealed - Owens and Natalya are Team Pawz, Uso and Naomi are Day One Glow, Styles and Flair are Fenomenal Flair, Strowman and Moon are The Monster Eclipse.

- Noam Dar vs. Lio Rush was not taped at Tuesday's WWE 205 Live tapings in Tulsa, OK. No word yet on why the match never happened but only two matches were filmed for tonight's broadcast - TJP vs. Lince Dorado and Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, which reportedly went more than 20 minutes. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick was still tweeting about Dar vs. Rush as late as Tuesday afternoon. It was announced at the tapings that next week's 205 Live episode will feature the Dar vs. Rush match plus Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali.

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is running a poster contest to hype her match with Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution on October 28. She is asking fans to create a custom poster for the match, which will be voted on by visitors to her website. The poster with the most votes will be printed out as an 8x10 and autographed by Bliss and Stratus at Evolution. The winner will then receive a signed copy by mail.

Bliss is currently out of action with an arm injury that she suffered during the Hell In a Cell match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Below are Trish's recent tweets linking to the contest details, including one ironic tweet where she told Rousey to take it easy on Bliss' arm: