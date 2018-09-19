Paige Talks Being Open About Leaked Sex Tape And Failed Drug Tests, Being In A Rut For Over A Year

SmackDown General Manager Paige spoke to The Mirror to promote the return of Total Divas. Below are a few highlights:

Her personal story being told this season:

"You hear a bunch of my stories, the year and a half I took out, just everything. All the trouble I got myself into... I was just very open about everything. I was very open with the taped sex that unfortunately got leaked, the popping [failing] of drug tests, I was just very open about everything because I want people to learn from my mistakes, you know?

"Obviously they get to see stuff like my neck injury, my emotions becoming general manager, it just has so much. I have so much to share with you guys and again you just see a different side of me, you get to see Saraya, more than you get to see Paige."

Being able to come back from all the adversity she faced:

"Yeah I feel it definitely helped a lot and the people who kind of got me out of my rut - I was at rock bottom for a year and a half - and the people who got me out of my rut were my fans. They were just like 'I know you can get out of this, you're stronger than what you feel right now, I know you can make a comeback' and it just inspired me like 'you're right, why do I feel like I'm giving up right now?'

"It just motivated me beyond... it motivated me more so than I've ever been in my life. Especially when my neck issues came around and I couldn't wrestle anymore, I was like 'okay, this isn't the end of me, this is the start of something new, this is a different chapter of my story'. I just never wanted to give up."

Paige also talked more about this season of Total Divas, an upcoming Chronicle of WWE Network featuring her, her conversation with Edge the day she retired and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.