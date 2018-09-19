Daniel Bryan Rated Higher Than The Undertaker In WWE 2K19, Rusev On Aiden English, Total Divas

- Above is a preview for tonight's Season 8 premiere of Total Divas. In the clip, the cast takes an adventure tour in a swamp.

- WWE revealed that Daniel Bryan has an 88 rating in WW 2K19. Of the ratings announced so far, the only wrestlers ahead of him are AJ Styles (91), Triple H (89) and Braun Strowman (89). Close behind Bryan are The Undertaker (87), Randy Orton (87), Finn Balor (85), Jeff Hardy (84), Asuka (84), Rusev (84), Adam Cole (81), Shayna Baszler (81) and Mustafa Ali (81).

- Rusev sent a reply to his former ally Aiden English, who turned on him on last night's episode of SmackDown Live. Rusev tweeted: