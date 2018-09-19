Nia Jax Reveals WWE Evolution Dream Match She Wants, Why She Joined Total Divas, RAW Women's Title

Nia Jax recently spoke with TV Insider to promote the return of Total Divas. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Joining Total Divas so fans could see her different sides:

"Coming on to the WWE scene, I was different and bigger than everybody, so everyone didn't know how to take me. I could tell fans were like, 'Well, she is supposed to be a bad guy. Do we hate her? Do we make fun of her because of her size? She does some cool things the other girls can't do. Do we cheer that?'

"…I'm bubbly. I'm loud. I like to have fun. I am always down for a party, and if there is drama, I like to nip that in the bud. I feel like it opened myself to our current WWE fans to see what my personality was off camera. Then the new fans on Total Divas who see me as a different person. A breath of fresh air and something they don't see on TV as often. A bigger girl kind of embracing herself and really living life without any apologies. It has been great. I love being part of Total Divas. I love our cast. It's a different cast this year, but last year I loved the cast as well. I had a great time filming. I feel like this season is probably our best season yet."

Wanting to team with Tamina Snuka to face Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at WWE Evolution:

"I thought it would be cool if me and my cousin Tamina teamed up against Beth and Nattie. Four powerful women and two powerhouse teams against each other."

Being at Evolution and wanting to get the RAW Women's Title back from Ronda Rousey:

"I'll be at Evolution for sure. Now people are saying I'm doing so well, I feel I owe it to them to keep it up. The pressure. I got to go get it back from Ronda."

Source: TV Insider