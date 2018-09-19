Empty Seats For WWE 205 Live Tapings (Photos), Former WWE Star On The Purge, Paige And Nia Jax Argue

- Above is a preview for tonight's Total Divas season 8 premiere with a WrestleMania 34 Week argument between friends Paige and Nia Jax.

- Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star George Murdoch (Brodus Clay, Tyrus) will appear as a character on next Tuesday's episode of The Purge on the USA Network, which airs after SmackDown goes off the air. Tyrus continues to find success outside of wrestling and will have his own series on the Fox News "Fox Nation" streaming service that launches later this year.

- Below is a shot at the crowd for Tuesday's WWE 205 Live tapings in Tulsa, courtesy of Twitter user @seanthurmond. WWE is taping 205 Live before SmackDown until Mixed Match Challenge season 2 ends. It will be interesting to see how they edit the tapings for tonight's broadcast on the WWE Network as there were many empty seats for the tapings. The matches started at around 6:15pm local time but the show was advertised to begin at 6:30pm local time.

This is what it looks like when they tape #205Live beofre #SDLive but don't tell anyone that is happening. pic.twitter.com/8Ayi6DIlZs — Dr. Sean Thurmond (@seanthurmond) September 18, 2018