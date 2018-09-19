2018 WWE Mae Young Classic Star Signs With ROH

Madison Rayne revealed on The Taz Show today that she has signed with Ring Of Honor. Rayne, who lost to Mercedes Martinez in the first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic in a match that aired last week, said that she signed a one-year contract with the promotion.

"Let me preface this by saying that 2018 has been possibly my biggest year in wrestling," Rayne said. "In 13 years, that's saying a lot. It's been very unexpected. A year and a half ago I wasn't sure I was going to keep wrestling or what my professional career looked like.

"I've been able to work every big promotion, I got to do All In and I'm very humbled by all of those experiences. In doing that and having all of those opportunities, I was really give a chance to be able to get in there and see what was going to be best for me, my career, for my family and what made the most sense. After a really successful year of being kind of a wrestling nomad, I have found my home and I am so, so happy to announce that I have signed a one-year contract with Ring of Honor."

Rayne had working on-and-off for Impact Wrestling from 2009 until earlier this year, where she captured the TNA Knockouts Championship five times. She first wrestled for ROH last November and has worked sporadically for the promotion since.

