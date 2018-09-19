Pete Dunne Threatens Ricochet (Video), Mia Yim Talks Her History With Allysin Kay, WWE Stock

- Above is video of Mia Yim talking to Jeremy Borash ahead of tonight's WWE Mae Young Classic match against Allysin Kay (Sienna). Yim talks about their history on the indies and how she broke Kay's nose the first time they were in the ring together. Yim says to actually win the tournament would mean everything comes full-circle for her, and that her career was worth it.

- WWE stock was down 1.74% today, closing at $88.01 per share. Today's high was $90.77 and the low was $85.90.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT main event will feature WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT North American Champion Ricochet with the titles on the line. Below is video of Sarah Schreiber asking Dunne how he prepared for tonight's big match.

"Ricochet's held that title for a grand total of about 5 minutes. I've held this title for 450 days," Dunne said. "I'm the longest reigning champion in the WWE, so your question should be, how is Ricochet preparing for The Bruiserweight?"

Dunne also threatens to break Ricochet's fingers before walking off.