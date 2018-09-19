Jeff Cobb Reveals When He Is Done With Lucha Underground, If He Is Interested In Signing With WWE

Jeff Cobb appeared on the latest episode of Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360. You can watch the episode in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes and Android.

They sent us these highlights:

Appearing at the next NJPW show in Long Beach:

"They haven't announced it yet, but I will be at the Long Beach show on [September] 30th. I am not at liberty to say what I am doing with them the rest of the year but I will be hopefully more on New Japan World and all that fun stuff."

Being done with Lucha Underground after this season:

"As of now, when the season is done yes [I am done]. I hope they don't try to mess with me in the end, but from I was told going into season four is that I was good to go. I think if they try to get somebody else, it wouldn't be as good as the original."

William Regal and Brian Kendrick being backstage at PWG'S BOLA:

"So he [Regal] watched my match with Darby Allen and I definitely picked his brain after. So there's two guys backstage who I will pick their brains after my match, and it was William Regal and the other was Brian Kendrick. Them watching my match was a huge honor they took time out of their schedule to come and just watch this crazy indie show going on and for them to have feedback and things I could try differently and how to better my game essentially it was awesome. Both of them have been there done that and they're still doing it so having them to give me some advice was very surreal. And when I was talking to Regal about certain things and he was like 'Oh yeah let me show you this,' locking up with him backstage. It is crazy."

See Also Jeff Cobb Tells Wrestling Inc. Why He Turned Down WWE Tough Enough

If he would like to go to WWE:

"If you asked me this 10 years ago I would have said I want to go there now. But with this giant resurgence and boom in wrestling... I mean don't get me wrong, if WWE called and all the stars aligned I'd definitely go, but as of right now I am having a blast. I am working 3 days a week and making a nice living.

"I'll be honest with you, like I said, as I kid WWE / WWF was all I watched, that's all we had. WWE is the NBA, it's Major League Baseball, it's where you go to be seen by billions of people. Like I said, if the stars aligned, price is right and everything else like that I would definitely take it into consideration. WWE is what brought me to be a wrestling fan as a kid."