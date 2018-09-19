Cody Rhodes Comments On Crowd Reactions, Bullet Club Taunts CHAOS, NJPW Road To Destruction Results

- Above, Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page) sent a message to the members of CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero) to hype their upcoming match. The two factions will meet at ROH Death Before Dishonor on September 28 in Las Vegas.

- Below are the results for NJPW Road to Destruction from yesterday. NJPW's next Road to Destruction will take place on Thursday with Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, and Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

* Yota Tsuji drew Yuya Uemura

* Ayato Yoshia and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Ren Narita and Shota Umino

* David Finlay, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Toa Henare, Manabu Nakanishi, and Yuji Nagata

* KUSHIDA, Tiger Mask, and Jushin "Thunder" Liger defeated SHO, YOH, and Rocky Romero

* El Desperado, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Lance Archer defeated Will Ospreay, Chuckie T, and Beretta

* BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taka Michinoku, Zack Sabre Jr., and Minoru Suzuki

* Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada

- On Twitter, Cody Rhodes responded to a poll asking if he was a heel or face these days. Rhodes responded he's "just a wrestler" and the crowd/context changes at each show, so it's up to the wrestlers to engage fans and keep them engaged.

Is @CodyRhodes a face or a heel right now? — Rich Thomas (@earthdog) September 18, 2018

Just a wrestler. Those don't exist anymore. Crowds/context are different every single time. https://t.co/wSavQhZ84O — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 18, 2018

The crowds think they're awesome, but really they are a problem in wrestling — Aaron (@Cmonnn145) September 19, 2018