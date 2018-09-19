USADA Finally Hands Down Suspension For Jon Jones

The USADA has finally decided on a suspension for former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones for his failed drug test. Jones has been suspended 15 months, which is retroactive to the time of the failed drug test and would make him eligible to return in late October. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was one of the first to report the findings.

Jones tested positive for a steroid metabolite during a late July test in 2017. An arbitrator ruled that there was no intention by "Bones" to cheat, even though the never confirmed the source of the substance.

The timing of the news is important as the UFC does not have a main event fight lined up for the November 3 UFC 230 event in New York City. Jones, a native of New York, would be eligible to compete if the UFC allows it.

Jones, 31 years old, could have been suspended up to four years by the USADA for his second failed drug test. He defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 for the light heavyweight title, a result which was overturned by the California Athletic Commission after the drug test results.



