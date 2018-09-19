Jaxson Ryker Debuts On WWE NXT (Video), Tommaso Ciampa Match Set For Next Week, Lacey Evans & Aliyah

- The Forgotten Sons' Jaxson Ryker (Gunner, Chad Lail) made his WWE NXT TV debut on this week's show and defeated Humberto Carrillo, who was also making his arrival. Carrillo is the former Ultimo Ninja. Above is video from the match.

- Next week's NXT episode will feature Lars Sullivan in action plus NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Otis Dozovic in a non-title match.

- Below is video of Lacey Evans and Aliyah talking to Sarah Schreiber after their win over Deonna Purrazzo and Dakota Kai on this week's NXT. Aliyah says a win is a win, despite their tactics. She welcomes the newcomers to NXT, to broken dreams and disappointment. Aliyah says she gets what she wants and everyone else gets nothing. Evans says not only did the real ladies win, the right ladies won.