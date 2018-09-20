Wrestling Inc.

Kaitlyn & Others Advance In The Mae Young Classic, New Matches Set, Superstars In The Crowd (Videos)

By Marc Middleton | September 20, 2018

The first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic continued on the WWE Network this week with Night 3 of the tournament. Kaitlyn, Toni Storm, Mia Yim and Xia Li won their matches to advance to the second round.

Kaitlyn, who received "you still got it" chance for her WWE return, defeated Kavita Devi and will now face Yim, who defeated Allysin Kay to advance. Storm defeated Jinny and will now face the winner of Rachel Evers vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto in the second round. Li defeated Karen Q to advance to the second round and she will face Deonna Purrazzo next.

Main roster Superstars shown in the crowd this week were Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Tyler Breeze, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Sonya Deville and Shelton Benjamin.

