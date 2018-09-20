Dana White And Jon Jones On Jones' Suspension, Conor McGregor - Khabib Nurmagomedov Press Conference

- We have arrived at the first face-to-face confrontation and press conference between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Conor McGregor. The event will stream live in the video above beginning at 5 p.m. ET from New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Despite McGregor stating otherwise, the event is closed to the public. The two will square off next month at October 5 at UFC 229 for Nurmagomedov's title.

- UFC president Dana White told Brett Okamoto of ESPN that "the science doesn't like so I look forward to getting (Jon Jones) back early next year" when asked to comment on the decision by the USADA to suspend Jones for 13 months.

Jones, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, will have that suspension come to an end in late October, as it is retroactive to the date of his failed drug test in July 2017. Some wondered if the UFC would try and book Jones for the November UFC 230 event in New York City, but White's comment makes it seem like 2018 will be his next fight.

"The arbitrator found that Jones never intentionally or knowingly took steroids and the result of the positive test was the result of a contaminated substance," White said. "The science completely supports that finding."

Jones released his own statement after the decision by USADA was made public, promoting to open up the "Comeback Season."