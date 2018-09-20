Shawn Michaels WWE Comeback Match Update

It is reportedly confirmed that Shawn Michaels will be coming out of retirement to team with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane at the WWE Crown Jewel event on November 2nd in Saudi Arabia, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Taker is scheduled to face Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia on October 6th, with Michaels in Triple H's corner while Kane will be in Taker's. That will almost certainly set up the match at Crown Jewel.

Kane is Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and WWE will be donating $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation for his upcoming appearances. WWE will present a check to the foundation at the next WWE live event in Knoxville, which is expected to be in January.

Up until this point, Michaels had turned down every request to return to the ring. It was reported in The Observer that WWE had also tried to get Michaels to wrestle at the Saudi Arabia event this past April. It was noted that the Saudi Arabia shows are far more lucrative than WrestleMania. Data from WWE's Q2 earnings report earlier this year suggests that WWE has taken in between $40 - $50 million this year with the Saudi deal, although it's not known if that was for the April show alone or if that includes Crown Jewel.

Michaels hasn't wrestled since losing a retirement match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010.

