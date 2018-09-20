The Rock Promo For New Collection, Paige's Retirement On Total Divas, Rousey Vs. Flair 2K19 Video

- Above is video of Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"This Is My House: WrestleMania 34 starts with a bang as the Bellas support and watch Trinity, Nattie and Lana compete in the first Women's Battle Royal; Nia's anxiety goes into overdrive before her championship match; Paige comes to terms with her retirement."

- The Rock's new "All Day Hustle" Collection from Under Armour is now available for men and women. Rock released this promo for the drop:

My NEW @underarmour #AllDayHustleCollection DROPS NOW.

The most anticipated collection of 2018 is AVAILABLE NOW.

BUILD your foundation.

BUILD your habits.

BREAK barriers.

BREAK stereotypes.

When you break yourself down, to build yourself back up — nothing can fully break you.

Stay strong. Train hard.

Enjoy the gear.

#AllDayHustleCollection

#ProjectRock

#UnderArmour

#BuildTheBelief