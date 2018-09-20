First Look At CM Punk In New Movie, Kaitlyn Talks WWE Return, Shadia Bseiso's MYC Role, Starrcade

- Shadia Bseiso, who became the first Arab female wrestler from the Middle East to sign with WWE last year, is acting as a backstage interviewer for The Mae Young Classic. Above is new video of Bseiso talking to Kaitlyn after her win over Kavita Devi on last night's episode.

"It was amazing," Kaitlyn said. "I got a 'welcome back' chant, which was incredible. The love is so deep from the WWE Universe, it's been 4.5 years since I've been in a WWE ring in front of them. It's just overwhelming."

Kaitlyn admits she had some added pressure going into the comeback match but says she's grown up and gone through some things, become a different person, and it just feels good to come back and get a warm welcome.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the Starrcade name for various merchandise uses. The description provided reads like this:

"The description provided to the USPTO for STARRCADE is Downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films, namely, motion picture films in the nature of sports entertainment; pre-recorded phonograph records, pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded DVDS and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports entertainment; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets."

- As noted, former WWE Champion CM Punk has wrapped filming on his first starring role in a feature film, the haunted house thriller "Girl on the Third Floor." Punk stars as Don Koch, a man who is failing as a husband, who believes he can make up for past mistakes by fixing up an old house. His wife, Liz Koch, is concerned about the timeline of the renovation because they have a baby on the way. Don tears the house apart for renovations but the house starts to tear him apart as well, "revealing the rot behind the drywall."

No word yet on when the movie will be released but below is the first look at Punk's character in the movie: