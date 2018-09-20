Backstage Update On Alexa Bliss' Injury And WWE Status

As noted, Alexa Bliss is currently out of action with an arm injury. The storyline is that Bliss suffered the injury during the WWE Hell In a Cell match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Bliss was pulled from season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge and will at least miss the upcoming weekend WWE live events. There was some talk of Bliss re-joining the MMC competition if she's able to get cleared in time but Ember Moon has replaced her in the team with Braun Strowman.

In an update on Bliss' injury, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bliss is suffering from numbness in her left arm. The Observer adds that the injury happening at Hell In a Cell is just part of the storyline.

Bliss is only cleared for "minimal exertion" right now, so she will be able to work a limited role. It's possible Bliss acts as a manager for some of the other female heel Superstars at live events but word is that she's been pulled altogether.

See Also Alexa Bliss On How She Is Able To Stop The 'What' Chants

Bliss is currently scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28. No word yet on if she's expected back in time for that match but we will keep you updated.