Chris Jericho Reveals Tattoo (Photo), Toni Storm On Possibly Going To WWE Evolution (Video), WWE NXT

- Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Toni Storm after her win over Jinny on last night's Mae Young Classic episode. Storm commented on possibly making it to the finals at WWE Evolution.

"Well, you know the last year was awesome," Storm said. "I made it all the way to the semi-finals. There's no real shame in losing to Kairi [Sane] but this year it's Toni Time. This is my dream and I'm going to Evolution."

- WWE NXT returns to Full Sail University tonight for another round of TV tapings. Remember to join us for live coverage at around 6:45pm ET.

- Chris Jericho revealed on Instagram that he's had new ink done, as seen in the photo below. The new tattoo pays tribute to the legendary band Queen. Jericho wrote:

So awesome to reconnect w the genius @flacomartinez13 today in #FozzyCharlotte to work on this amazing piece, influenced by @officialqueenmusic #NewsOfTheWorld! Needs another 90 min or so, but you get the point!