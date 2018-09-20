Lio Rush - WWE 205 Live Storyline Update, Mia Yim - Shelton Benjamin Backstage Video, WWE SuperCard

- As noted, Mia Yim defeated Allysin Kay to advance to the second round of The Mae Young Classic last night. Above is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Yim and WWE SmackDown Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Yim and Benjamin recently had a friendly back & forth on Twitter and the jokes continue in this video. Benjamin congratulates Yim on working hard and wishes her the best of luck in the tournament.

- WWE announced the following update on the SuperCard mobile game:

WWE SuperCard adds new SummerSlam '18 Tier cards in latest update The SummerSlam '18 Tier will get a big boost from several new Throwback, Fusion and Hall of Fame cards being added to WWE SuperCard. There's about to be a lot of new faces in WWE SuperCard. 2K announced Wednesday that new Throwback, Fusion and Hall of Fame cards will start to appear in the SummerSlam '18 Tier of WWE SuperCard starting today. The new cards will be available at no additional charge and with no special downloads required. The new cards will add Superstars across the SummerSlam '18 Tier. Players can expect to soon find Fusion cards for the likes of Sasha Banks and Apollo Crews, Throwback cards for WWE Legends including Razor Ramon and 1-2-3 Kid, and WWE Hall of Fame cards for Eddie Guerrero and Lita, among others. WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- As noted, Lio Rush vs. Noam Dar did not air on this week's WWE 205 Live but it has been announced for next Wednesday's episode. A segment aired on this week's show that saw 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick pull Rush from the ring after Rush mentioned his recent commitments to Bobby Lashley. The segment appeared to be a way of giving attention to the Rush - Lashley partnership and Maverick's new alliance with The Authors of Pain on RAW.

Rush said the new partnership with Lashley is a "gift and a curse" as Drake told him he can "sing with Elias or do jumping jacks with Kevin Owens" on RAW but he must fulfill his 205 Live obligations. Drake said there would be consequences for Rush if he's not ready to face Dar next week.