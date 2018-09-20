Nia Jax On "My Daughter Is A WWE Superstar" (Video), New WWE 2K19 Entrances Revealed, Arn Anderson

- Above is the latest episode of the "My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar" series. This episode features Nia Jax and her mom, Renate Fanene. They discuss The Irresistible Force as a kid, watching her WWE NXT debut and more.

- WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson turns 60 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Greg "The Hammer" Valentine turns 67, former tag team champion Tony Garea turns 72 and ECW Original Joel Gertner turns 43.

- Below are new WWE 2K19 entrance videos for The Undertaker, Carmella, Finn Balor, Triple H, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey: