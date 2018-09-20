WWE 2K19 MyCareer Trailer & First Hour Of Gameplay, Next Week's WWE MYC Matches, Bayley Milestone

- Above is the new MyCareer mode trailer for the WWE 2K19 video game that comes out on October 5. Below is video of the first hour of MyCareer gameplay. 2K sent us the following details on the mode:

"2K today released a trailer highlighting a first look at the popular MyCAREER Mode in WWE 2K19. Featuring all the rivalries, drama and action you've come to love and expect with WWE, now you can find out if you have what it takes to be a WWE champion. In this year's MyCAREER, you'll start on the independent wrestling scene – much like many of today's WWE and NXT Superstars. You'll work your way through the ranks in an attempt to make the main WWE roster. Along the way, you'll face alliances and adversity from some of your favorite WWE Superstars and authority figures, including Triple H, Braun Strowman and Matt Hardy.

- The first round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will wrap next Wednesday night on the WWE Network. The following matches have been announced for the episode:

* Io Shirai vs. Xia Brookside

* Rachel Evers vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto

* Taynara Conti vs. Jessie Elaban

* Isla Dawn vs. Nicole Matthews

- Bayley is celebrating 10 years in the pro wrestling business this week. She tweeted the following to mark the milestone yesterday: