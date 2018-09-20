WWE Posts Rare Rey Mysterio Match, WWE Films Paige Documentary, WWE Hall Of Famer Wins Indie Title

- Above is a new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring a rare WCW Nitro match from 1996 with Rey Mysterio defending the WCW Cruiserweight Title against Super Calo.

See Also Rey Mysterio Reportedly Signs Two-Year Deal With WWE

- WWE will release a WWE Chronicle episode on SmackDown General Manager Paige soon. The first two episodes released from the series focused on Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Paige spoke with The Mirror and revealed that her Chronicle episode was the first to be filmed. She said:

"Oh yeah, it's super emotional, especially because there is this guy called Joey, who does all the Chronicles on the WWE Network, I was the first one to have a Chronicle, but it's yet to be released because they were just going to wait for the movie to come out or whatever. I was the first one to have a Chronicle and it shows me the first day I come back in WWE, walking into the building, seeing everyone for the first time, then literally wrestling every single week, having my singles match with Sasha, doing this, doing that, then it shows me breaking my neck, pretty much.

Then he comes with me to the doctors and it shows the doctor telling me I can't wrestle anymore. Then it shows me just being happy now I'm general manager. I can't wait for that to come out - if it does come out, who knows? I can't wait for that to come out because it's beautiful. That just made me cry watching it. It breaks my heart. I sometimes feel like 'I'm okay and I can get through this' but then I will watch that or I will watch Total Divas, and it reminds me I can't wrestle anymore and it does get to me. First and foremost, that was always my passion, I wanted to wrestle, but unfortunately it took me down a road that I can't do that anymore."

- WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently won the PPW World Heavyweight Title. Ray defeated former champion Evander James at Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling's 5th anniversary show in Hazelton, PA over the weekend. The No DQ match featured ECW Original Mikey Whipwreck as the special referee. James had just won the title earlier in the night by cashing in his Golden Briefcase on Sean Carr, right after Carr won the title in a six-man Scramble. Below is a photo of Bully Ray with his new title: