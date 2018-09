WWE Total Divas Season 8 Premiere Draws Lowest Premiere Viewership In Show History

The season 8 premiere of WWE's Total Divas drew just 454,000 viewers on the E! network.

This is the lowest Total Divas season premiere in history. The season 1 premiere drew 1.34 million viewers, the season 2 premiere drew 1.07 million viewers, the season 3 premiere drew 1.20 million viewers, the season 4 premiere drew 970,000 viewers, the season 5 premiere drew 1.12 million viewers, the season 6 premiere drew 720,000 viewers and the season 7 premiere drew 556,000 viewers.

Last night's episode ranked #37 on the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic.

American Horror Story topped the night in the 18-49 demographic while Hannity topped the night in viewership with 3.744 million viewers.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the eighth season:

Episode 1: 454,000 viewers

Episode 2:

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode