Sheamus Calls Total Divas "Sh--e", Undertaker Vs. Triple H WM 27 Full Match (Video), Goldust Note

- With the final Triple H vs. Undertaker match coming up in a little over two weeks at WWE Super Show-Down, WWE uploaded their full WrestleMania 27 match, which you can watch in the video above. Taker won the match after submitting Triple H with Devil's Gate.

- Dustin "Goldust" Runnels appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, which you can listen to here. Dustin talked about a young girl, Roxi, who is battling cancer. She has an inoperable tumor on the back of her brain. You can donate to help the family pay for her medical expenses at Go Fund Me by clicking here.

- Sheamus took a shot at Total Divas on Lana's Instagram live stream, as seen below. Rusev mentioned watching Total Divas again and Sheamus relied, "we're not watching that s--te!"