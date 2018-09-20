AJ Styles Comments On Whether He Watched 'All In'

Selling over 11,000 seats inside the Sears Centre, All In solidified its historical presence during Labor Day weekend. Not only did Cody Rhodes make history in winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, making him and his father Dusty the only father-son duo to do that, but Chris Jericho also made his first non-WWE public wrestling appearance in the United States since competing in WCW in the summer of 1999.

AJ Styles was interviewed by The Sun to share his thoughts on All In, and whether he watched the show.

"I did not watch All In," said Styles. "I watched the highlights. And good for them, man, they did great. Those guys are my friends and I am happy for them. I am happy with their success, I hope they continue to do it. This is good for business for everybody. When there is someone to compete against it is good for everyone and steps everybody's game up."

Prior to his WWE debut, Styles competed for both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, following a long tenure as one of the staple wrestlers for the TNA brand. After the departure of Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) from New Japan as the leader of the Bullet Club faction, Styles took over by attacking Kazuchika Okada, quickly making it known that he was aiming for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

It only took a month after his debut for Styles to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, defeating Okada at Wrestling Dontaku before losing it to Hiroshi Tanahashi five months later at King of Pro-Wrestling. Styles regained the title at The New Beginning four months later, before losing it back to Okada at Dominion 7.5.

While Bullet Club became a popular villainous stable when Balor was the leader, Styles leading Bullet Club brought the faction to American soil, furthering not only the expansion of the group, but New Japan as a whole. Now, Bullet Club is one of the most popular factions in the world, and was a major part of the All In event.

Source: The Sun