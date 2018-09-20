LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For September And October

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

September 26 Episode:

* NXT General Manager William Regal is out. Regal says he's getting closer to finding out about Aleister Black's attacker, when the The Undisputed Era interrupt. Adam Cole says Aleister is old news and says Regal hasn't been doing his job because he's too busy playing Sherlock Holmes. Undisputed ask when he's going to deal with the War Raiders, and Cole demands his rematch with Ricochet. Regal says Cole interfering last week wasn't fair, so he won't get his rematch immediately. Instead, in 2 weeks, it will be Ricochet vs Pete Dunne vs Adam Cole for the North American Championship, and in 3 weeks, it will be Undisputed vs War Raiders for the Tag Team Championships

* Lars Sullivan defeated Victor Orchant. Lars was destroying Victor when EC3 ran out and attacked Lars for the DQ. EC3 sent Lars packing and posed in the ring