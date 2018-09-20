Spoiler: New Title Match Set For WWE Evolution

Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane was announced for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view to tonight's NXT TV tapings.

The first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY. Below is the updated confirmed card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss

Lita vs. Mickie James

It's believed that Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will also take place at Evolution but WWE has not confirmed that match. Other matches rumored for Evolution include Michelle McCool coming out of retirement and Maryse vs. Brie Bella in singles action. There will also be the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus a SmackDown Women's Title match and a NXT UK Women's Title match.