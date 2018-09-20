WWE Veteran Gives Props To WWE 205 Live, Brock Lesnar - Braun Strowman WWE Now Video, WWE Stock Up

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at comments from Paul Heyman and Braun Strowman on the recent return of Brock Lesnar at Hell In a Cell. As noted, Lesnar vs. Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take place at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2.
- WWE stock was up 1.74% today, closing at $89.54 per share. Today's high was $90.00 and the low was $87.71.
- Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter this week and praised WWE 205 Live when re-tweeting a GIF from last night's match between Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. You can see his comments below:
I see stuff like this and it stuns me how many people are are sleeping on the jaw dropping matches happening every week on @WWE205Live https://t.co/eXU8GuejTL— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 20, 2018
Unreal awareness and control shown by @CedricAlexander! pic.twitter.com/YB2ZGrNNt3— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 19, 2018