Wrestling Inc.

WWE Veteran Gives Props To WWE 205 Live, Brock Lesnar - Braun Strowman WWE Now Video, WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | September 20, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at comments from Paul Heyman and Braun Strowman on the recent return of Brock Lesnar at Hell In a Cell. As noted, Lesnar vs. Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take place at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2.

WWE World Cup Tournament Announced For Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia
See Also
WWE World Cup Tournament Announced For Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

- WWE stock was up 1.74% today, closing at $89.54 per share. Today's high was $90.00 and the low was $87.71.

- Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter this week and praised WWE 205 Live when re-tweeting a GIF from last night's match between Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. You can see his comments below:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Results

Most Popular

Back To Top