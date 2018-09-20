Spoiler On Shawn Michaels Returning To WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is set to return to RAW next month.

The Heartbreak Kid is scheduled to appear at the RAW in Seattle, Washington on October 1, according to PWInsider. This will be the final RAW before the big Super Show-Down event in Australia on Saturday, October 6.

As we've noted, Michaels is scheduled to be in Triple H's corner for the match with The Undertaker at Super Show-Down. Kane will be in Taker's corner. It's believed that this match at Super Show-Down will lead to Shawn coming out of retirement at the WWE Crown Jewel event on Friday, November 2 in Saudi Arabia. The rumor is that Shawn and Triple H will be facing The Brothers of Destruction, Kane and Taker, at Crown Jewel.