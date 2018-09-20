WWE Reportedly Asked For Impact Wrestling Meeting, Title Match On Next Week's Impact, BFG Match Stip

- Tessa Blanchard will defend the Knockouts Championship against Faby Apache on next week's episode of Impact Wrestling. Apache called Blanchard out after defeating Alisha Edwards on tonight's show.

- WWE apparently requested the recent meeting with Impact Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. It was noted that the meeting was not Impact pitching ideas, which was originally reported in this week's issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer added that there was "no substantial news" out of the meeting as of yet.

- It was announced on tonight's episode of Impact that the OGz vs. LAX match at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view will now be a Concrete Jungle Death Match, as seen below: