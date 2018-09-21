Curt Hawkins Says He "Begged" To Have A Scheduled Victory Changed To A Loss

Curt Hawkins is currently perhaps his most memorable WWE run of his career despite a historic losing streak of 200+ matches. Hawkins joined Sam Roberts' Podcast to discuss how he embraced the streak and why he doesn't let the match result determine his performance in the ring.

"My main priority has always to do the best that I can, or whatever situation that I have been placed in I have always tried to do my best, or whatever match I am in I try to steal the show in regards to what I am allowed to be doing so I was just doing my thing," said Hawkins. "What really sparked it all was that there was some online article that said that Curt Hawkins just lost his 100th match in a row. I think that, I'm not taking shots at anyone else, but most of my colleagues would be upset at that sort of thing.

"There's been times since that article where I was having matches; in particular I had a match on Main Event against Heath Slater that I was supposed to win, but I thought, wait, hold it, no, please, no. This could be something. There's no sense of ending this story on Main Event. Who begs to lose matches? I literally did that though where I said that I can't win matches, and they were cool about it in the first place where they were telling me that I did a good job and that I am going to win a match. But I was like, no, you don't understand."

Hawkins has taken the approach that so many other wrestlers take in that they want to be the absolute best at what they do. He may not be winning any matches, but that still makes him the best at losing.

But with all of those losses piling up, it's often difficult to keep track of where the streak stands. When you're a main-eventer like Goldberg you can have someone keep track of your streak, but Hawkins has to resort to other ways to keep track of his consecutive losses.

"It's tough at times because I am doing the live events. I am doing this thing that say I lose to someone at a live event, I would then say that I wasn't ready. It was BS and I'm not going anywhere until I have another opponent. And then Braun Strowman comes out, so I end up losing like six times a weekend before I get to TV," stated Hawkins. "It's got to the point rather quickly that I have to put [the streak number] on my Instagram and Twitter profile after every match otherwise I will forget because I don't remember where it's at. Another thing that sparks it that I have to end up doing is that when fans meet me now and want my autograph, more times than not they ask me to write where I am at like, how many losses in a row I have had. It's like 4:30 in the morning and my brain isn't fully working at the moment, so I have to check on Twitter or Instagram, so it really helps to have that information. I have been racking them up at certain points."

At some point the streak will come to a victorious end and Hawkins may even start a winning streak. But for now he's just living in the moment and enjoying the reaction that fans give him at events.

"It has made a lot more fun to perform because people are more invested in what I am doing," said Hawkins whose streak sits at 219 losses as of writing. "No longer am I going to live events and people just look at me as someone who loses matches. They are more intrigued now, and it is fun as a performer."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sam Roberts Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Notsam Wrestling 196

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.