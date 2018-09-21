Kenny Omega Match Announced, Tables Match At Death Before Dishonor, NJPW On Bullet Club Betrayals

- Above, NJPW took a look back at Bullet Club betrayals including when AJ Styles was booted out of the group and Cody Rhodes attacking Kenny Omega.

- ROH announced a Table Match with Flip Gordon teaming up with Colt Cabana against Bully Ray and Silas Young at Death Before Dishonor on September 28. Below is the updated card:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Will Ospreay

ROH WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Briscoes (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Chris Sabin

TABLES MATCH

Flip Gordon and Colt Cabana vs. Bully Ray and Silas Young

Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero

Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. Kenny King

- Northeast Wrestling announced Kenny Omega will face Rey Fenix on November 9 in at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tickets go on sale for the sale today at 10am ET. Earlier this month at "All In" Omega defeated Fenix's brother, Pentagon Jr.