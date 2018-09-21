Samoa Joe Talks Impact Of WWE Moving To FOX, ROH Selling Out MSG, Daniel Bryan, Indie Wrestling

Samoa Joe took part in a WWE 2K19 at the WWE Performance Center this week. Scott Fishman of TV Insider was at the event, below are some highlights from the media scrum:

Daniel Bryan returning to the ring:

"When he returned to the ring I approached it initially with trepidation because you are concerned, and Bryan is definitely an individual where his heart is bigger than his head at certain points. He is has done his due diligence and worked tirelessly with the concern of his own health on the line. Seeing what he has went through and the protocols, it's good to see him back. It's no surprise he is in the mix doing what he does."

Wrestlers on the independents:

"I think just now you're seeing guys fully harness their potential on the independents and treat themselves as businesses. It wasn't really done in the past with really just a select few. There were guys like myself, Bryan, AJ and a laundry list. Now you're seeing guys crunching the numbers. That is something a lot of guys didn't do back then. They didn't sit there and figure merch. They didn't think of it like a business. They treated as a weekend warrior hobby. I'm very happy to see this. I hope it continues to thrive, and they continue to bring interest. The landscape of the fan base has broadened so much. I think there is a lot of opportunities out there."

ROH selling out MSG:

"I feel like the more buzz and competition that is out there creates a better marketplace for everybody. I'm excited, especially for the people involved. I still know a lot of guys in the office for a good amount of years. They work tirelessly. It's good to see them thrive and doing well."

SmackDown Live moving to FOX in October of 2019:

"The move will have a massive impact. Something that is missing from the primetime, mainstream lineup is something that is live. To have SmackDown Live on Fox is a big opportunity for WWE and a lot of the superstars. It's a big introduction back into a large portion of mainstream America. I'm looking forward to it."

Joe also discussed his rivalry with AJ Styles, what winning the WWE Championship means for him, getting their families involved in the storyline and more. You can read more highlights at TV Insider by clicking here.

