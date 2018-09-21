Jeff Cobb Talks How His "F-5000" Move Differs From Brock Lesnar's "F-5"

This year's PWG Battle of Los Angeles winner, Jeff Cobb, spoke with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section on this year's tournament win and his "F-5000" move. Here are some of the highlights:

Past PWG Battle of Los Angeles winners:

"It's super intimidating to look at that list of winners, but to be able to put my name in the history books along guys like Kyle O'Reilly, Ricochet, and Zack Sabre Jr., it's amazing. I've been having a good year so far, and it's only getting better."

His next goal in PWG:

"Realistically, for me, I've proven everyone wrong who said I couldn't do this. That's been a huge source of motivation. But I also refuse to settle. I want to challenge myself and get better. I plan to take this tournament win and use it to take the PWG title from a very large, fighting champion in WALTER. I want to win that title and keep it the way past champions have. I'll do what it takes to elevate the PWG title to where it belongs."

Using a move similar to Brock Lesnar's F-5:

"Brock Lesnar does the F-5, but I've been calling my move the F-5000. Mine spins a lot more than his."

Jeff Cobb did a thing to Darby Allin last night: #BOLA2018

(via: rachelsamevans) pic.twitter.com/6BcN8gOK23 — Jude Kilgour (@judekilgour) September 16, 2018

Cobb also discussed dreaming big and overcoming negativity. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.