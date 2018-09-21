Conor McGregor Press Conference Highlights, UFC Books Championship Fight, MMA Team Founder Dead

- Thursday's UFC 229 press conference featuring lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor quickly became the McGregor show. "Notorious" brought both of his titles with him, and even shared a glass of his own whiskey with UFC president Dana White.

McGregor offered Nurmagomedov, who celebrated his birthday Thursday, a drink, but the unbeaten champion declined.

The two will meet next month for the title at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. Check out highlights from their press conference in the video above.

- Glenn Robinson, the founder of the Blackzilians MMA team out of Florida, has died. According to MMAjunkie, Robinson passed away due to a heart attack.

Among those that called the Blackzilians home at one time or another were former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort. Others such as Anthony Johnson and Volkan Oezdemir also trained under his guidance in Florida.

The Blackzilians were featured on The Ultimate Fighter in a team vs. team season with American Top Team.

- The UFC will have a new female flyweight champion before the end of the year, as Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 231. The card goes down December 8 from Toronto.

Jedrzejczyk is a former strawweight champion who lost the belt to Rose Namajunas. She was also bested in a rematch with Namajunas, but rebounded to defeat Tecia Torres recently.

Shevchenko, a former bantamweight title challenger, was to meet Nicco Montano for the flyweight title, but Montano suffered complications during her weight cut and the bout was scrapped. Officials stripped her of the title and declared it vacant.