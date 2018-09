- The video above shows multiple entrances for the Bella Twins in WWE 2K19, which is due out on October 9.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 50% off select t-shirts, no code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale will end Friday, September 21st at 11:59pm PT.

See Also Rumor Killer On Vince McMahon Meeting With MSG Officials

- Last night, the Cleveland Browns won their first game since 2016 (635 days) by defeating the New York Jets, 21-17. After the win, the Browns channeled Vince McMahon on Twitter: