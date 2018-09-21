Rey Mysterio Talks "All In" Being A Game Changer For Professional Wrestling

Rey Mysterio was one of six wrestlers that competed in the main event of All In. As we reported, the main event of the show had to be cut short because of time constraints. Mysterio was asked by Bill Apter on an episode of The Apter Chat on how it was to wrestle in the main event of the show, even with the time constraints.

"They always say that you got to live the moment," Mysterio said. "I believe we all lived the moment. It was an unfortunate situation for all six of us. You have to picture, this is the first big event that they've done and for a first big event there weren't that many mistakes that happened throughout the night. Overall I think that we were able to put on a really good match within the time that we put in. I think it's a blessing."

"Obviously word got around really quick after the match and the fans still enjoyed that match very, very much. Just imagine if we could have gone the full time that we had planned out... Maybe if we had more time the match would've been the same or it could've been better. You never know."

PWInsider reported this week that Mysterio signed a new two-year deal with WWE. Mysterio said that he believes that All In is a game changer for wrestling and gives an opportunity for those outside of WWE.

"That was definitely a game changer for this business," said Mysterio. "I think that wrestling will never be the same after All In, meaning in a good way. All that does is emphasize on the opportunity given to every independent wrestler out there. The doors have opened up for a bigger and wider scene for you to be displayed on. I know they talk about WWE being the only company out there where you can pretty much present yourself and be on the big stage.

"But I am going to have to say, after All In there might be bigger opportunities for others that have not been given an opportunity to be a part of the WWE, that are looking for a place to perform and I think this is definitely one of those places. Without a doubt."

It was evident during All In that the event did not show just one style of wrestling. There were many different styles of wrestling and Mysterio thought that it shows how much wrestling has evolved in recent years.

"I think another thing that we can't forget, is the fact that we understand, or at least that I do, I see it now that I'm outside of WWE, how much wrestling has evolved in the last four years, at least for me. It's been four years since I left WWE, so I see the game changing day-by-day. To a more competitive style of wrestling, a more aerial, more hard style, strong style, you name it."

"It's a different style of wrestling now. I don't know if you were able to witness this at All In, but there was no holding back. Talent wasn't told to hold back. What they can display or not display. They were just given an opportunity to perform and they took advantage of it. Each and every one of us."

While the independent scene has certainly been thriving, it has also had its critics. One of the major criticisms is the portrayal of story telling. Mysterio was asked about story telling, or lack thereof, in independent wrestling.

"I think that based on the event of All In, the fans were there to see some of the best wrestling on that night. I don't think they were to concerned about story lines or angles. I think they were just there to enjoy mixed matches that you might not get a chance to see again in your life. Penta [ El Zero M] vs Kenny [Omega], that was possibly once in a lifetime. There was no story behind it. You have maybe one of the best all time right now in Kenny Omega and one of the best in Mexican independent stars, which is Penta."

You can listen to Apter's entire chat with Mysterio below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Apter Chat with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.