More On Abyss' Impact HOF Induction, MLW Fusion Preview, Lucha Underground Release, Al Snow - OVW

- MLW announced today that Tommy Dreamer will face Brody King at MLW Fury Road, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV taping, on October 4th at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. Tickets start at just $20 at MLWtickets.com.

- Tonight's episode of MLW Fusion features the aftermath of War Games and PCO clashing with Brody King. Additional appearances will be made by the Hart Foundation, MJF, Aria Blake and Joey Ryan.

- The Sports Daily has a story here about former WWE referee Marty Elias being released from Lucha Underground. Elias, who has been the senior referee since the promotion started in 2014, reportedly requested the release.

- OVW sent us word that they have merged with Top Knotch Boxing under Gladiator Sports Network (GSN). Each company will continue to focus on its respective sports, while GSN oversees overall growth initiatives. Al Snow is president and CEO of GSN. James Dixon, founder and head coach of Louisville Top Knotch Boxing, is director of boxing.



"I'm excited at the opportunity to build on OVW's long-running success and to grow Louisville's combat sports offerings," said Al Snow. "Today OVW is the longest, continually operating wrestling venture in the U.S. We couldn't have a better foundation to support our Gladiator Sports Network vision for future growth."

OVW will celebrate its historic 1000th television episode on October 10th by producing the first professional wrestling event ever to take place on 4th Street Live, Louisville's hub for tourism, dining and entertainment. OVW 1000 will be a star-studded event broadcast live on WBNA-TV and on iPPV to the world via the Fight TV AP.

- As noted, Abyss is this year's Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee. The induction will take place during Bound For Glory weekend at McHale's Pub in Manhattan on Saturday night, October 13th. You can purchased tickets for the ceremony here.

Below is a promo for the induction along with comments from Abyss:

I'm absolutely over whelmed with the response to my upcoming @IMPACTWRESTLING Hall of Fame induction. Thank you ALL for your messages. This is one of the highlights of my career. I'm over come with emotion. Thank you to everyone who ever supported me. This is for all of YOU!! — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) September 21, 2018